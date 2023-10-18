2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - Whoever wins our next Football Friday Night Game of the Week will have sole possession of first place in the 5A East as Valley View travels to face Southside.

Southside Southerners (7-0, 4-0 5A East)

This will be the third time this season Southside will be in our game of the week, and for good reason. The Southerners enter this matchup a perfect 7-0. They’ve combined a powerful running attack with a lockdown defense to climb to the top of the 5A East.

Last week, Kenny Simpson’s crew pitched a second-half shutout on the road, beating Nettleton. Quarterback Savion Hall accounted for 4 touchdowns.

“I think we’ve been waiting for that signature win, and we beat Wynne a couple weeks ago, that was a big win for us, Nettleton on the road, that’s a huge win for our program,” head coach Kenny Simpson said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build off it.”

After back-to-back road wins, the Southerners will return home to face Valley View.

“For us, it’s all about staying calm, big composure, a chance for us to do something we’ve never done and people probably didn’t think we could do and so we’re excited about that opportunity,” Simpson said. “We understand that Valley View is going to be a talented team.”

The Blazers took last year’s matchup 21-14, it was a game that essentially closed the door on the Southerners’ chances to get in the playoffs. This year’s matchup is of even more importance. Whoever wins the game will control their own destiny in the 5A East Title picture.

“This could potentially decide [the] conference,” Hall said. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. We got to execute, stay on our blocks, stay on our keys and we’ll be ready for them.”

Valley View Blazers (6-1, 4-0 5A East)

It’s safe to say Valley View responded well after a season-opening loss at Harding Academy. The Blazers have rattled off six straight wins as they prepare for a first-place battle on the road.

“We talked about it’s the next one up like always, we want to be 5-0, but they got to understand that this is a big game,” head coach Sean Cockrell said. “This is an undefeated team, a very good team, a very physical team and you’re going to get their best. And it’s going to be playoff-type experience in the stands... we’ve got to keep our cool and be laser-focused this week because if we’re not, that’s a really good football team and it’s not going to go well for us.”

This one could be a defensive battle like last year’s contest. Valley View gave up over 31 points per game over the first 3 weeks, but in conference play, that number is down to just over 8 per game.

The Blazers haven’t given up a touchdown in back-to-back weeks.

“We’ve played really good before against Wynne and last week against Brookland, came out in the second half and played really well, we just need that all game long on the offensive side,” senior linebacker Jett Bradsher said. “On the defensive side we just need to step up, read our keys and do what we’ve been taught to do and we can go out here and win this football game.”

