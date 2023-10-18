Airlines compete in preparation for holiday travel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As holiday travel approaches, many airlines are making sure they grab your wallet’s attention.

According to ABC News, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Southwest Airlines announced it is making it easier for flyers to earn a higher status by giving better access to upgrades and lowering the required number of flights to become an A-list status member.

“It’s really bucking the trend of what we see with other airlines, which are actually making it harder, making it so that you need to spend more money to achieve this sort of level of status,” said senior airline reporter David Slotnick.

Delta Airlines is also jumping on the bandwagon, explaining the company may have gone too far with recent changes that make it difficult to earn status and access to their lounges.

Delta has planned to revisit the changes, although it’s not clear when the company will modify them.

“I have received a lot of feedback from this change,” said Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian. “We’re still assessing what we do but there will be modifications that we will make”

Experts advise you should start booking holiday flights now, as prices are expected to jump as the holidays get closer.

“If you’re planning to fly for Thanksgiving or Christmas this year, now is the time to book to take advantage of the lowest prices,” said economist Hayley Berg.

Experts say prices for each holiday will jump anywhere from $5 to $10 a day, and in the final weeks, potentially spike from $10 to $304 a day.

“If you can fly on the less popular days around the holidays, you can save upwards of 40%. So when you fly is just as important as when you book your tickets,” Berg said.

