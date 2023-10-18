Arkansans among civilians hoping to escape Israel-Hamas War

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the war in the Middle East rages on, many Americans in Israel are faced with a difficult decision to stay or go, including those from the Natural State.

Unlike the Gaza Strip where Americans are trapped by the Egyptian border, travel out of Israel is still possible, according to NBC News.

Among those hoping to escape the conflict is Arkansas native Jim Randall.

“Actually, I’m more sad to be leaving. But my kids, my friends all said, ‘Hey, let’s get out while you can,’” he said.

Randall and his family joined several others who dragged suitcases to a port on the Mediterranean Sea to escape the war.

Another resident of Arkansas in the middle of the war is Itamar Levi.

The former Arkansas state athlete who graduated in 2018 said the carnage seen on TV and social media is real.

“We are losing civilians. They kill civilians,” he explained to K8 News. “They kill women and children and kidnap babies.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3,000 people had been killed in Gaza, while more than 12,500 were injured. In Israel, the death toll from attacks reached at least 1,400.

