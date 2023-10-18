Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansans among civilians hoping to escape Israel-Hamas War

Unlike the Gaza Strip where Americans are trapped by the Egyptian border, travel out of Israel...
Unlike the Gaza Strip where Americans are trapped by the Egyptian border, travel out of Israel is still possible, according to NBC News.(Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua | Source: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the war in the Middle East rages on, many Americans in Israel are faced with a difficult decision to stay or go, including those from the Natural State.

Unlike the Gaza Strip where Americans are trapped by the Egyptian border, travel out of Israel is still possible, according to NBC News.

Among those hoping to escape the conflict is Arkansas native Jim Randall.

“Actually, I’m more sad to be leaving. But my kids, my friends all said, ‘Hey, let’s get out while you can,’” he said.

Randall and his family joined several others who dragged suitcases to a port on the Mediterranean Sea to escape the war.

Another resident of Arkansas in the middle of the war is Itamar Levi.

The former Arkansas state athlete who graduated in 2018 said the carnage seen on TV and social media is real.

“We are losing civilians. They kill civilians,” he explained to K8 News. “They kill women and children and kidnap babies.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3,000 people had been killed in Gaza, while more than 12,500 were injured. In Israel, the death toll from attacks reached at least 1,400.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets; Releases statement
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said more than 427,000 people have been disenrolled...
Arkansas DHS offers help for those disenrolled from Medicaid
Toward the end of a news conference on Oct. 17 regarding action being taken against...
Tensions rise after Governor Sanders is asked about lectern at news conference
According to ABC News, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Southwest Airlines announced it is making it easier...
Airlines compete in preparation for holiday travel
Founded in 2000, the company has several locations in the country besides the one in Bay, and...
EXPLAINER: A look at Syngenta and its history