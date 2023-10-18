Arkansas among states with the lowest coffee prices

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re the get-up-and-go type of person and need your daily fix, Arkansas is one of the best places to be in.

A study from Bet Arizona found the Natural State to be the third state in the country to have the lowest average coffee prices, with an average of $2.00 a cup (all sizes).

Researchers said the price is 23% lower than the U.S. average of $2.51 for a cup of joe.

Alabama was the number one state for lowest prices at an average of $1.88 a cup. Hawaii was the highest at $3.76 a cup.

