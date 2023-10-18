Arkansas DHS offers help for those disenrolled from Medicaid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - With it being the season to renew health insurance plans, thousands in Arkansas will have to quickly look for new options.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said more than 427,000 people have been disenrolled from Medicaid since a freeze ended in April 2023 that prohibited states from removing people from the program.

Gavin Lesnick with DHS told content partner KATV that there are a number of reasons why people might have been disenrolled, including income, moving out of state, or a condition that changed over the past few years.

He advised people who were disenrolled to file an appeal.

“If you lost coverage because you didn’t send in information that we needed to re-determine your eligibility, you can also reach out to us and provide that information,” Lesnick said. “Depending on the type of coverage if you get it to us within 30 days or 90 days between the date of closure, you can be reinstated.”

