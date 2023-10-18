Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas ranked poorly for healthcare services, study shows

According to a study published by Forbes Advisor, Arkansas was ranked sixth among the worst...
According to a study published by Forbes Advisor, Arkansas was ranked sixth among the worst states in the country for healthcare services.(123rf.com)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study found that those seeking healthcare in Arkansas are facing barriers preventing them from doing so.

According to a study published by Forbes Advisor, Arkansas was ranked sixth among the worst states in the country for healthcare services.

The state had an overall score of 82.39, ranking the lowest on healthcare access with 59.9 and the highest on healthcare outcomes with 95.04.

Data showed there are nearly 13 primary care physicians available for every 10,000 residents in Arkansas and the average annual premium for employees in the state with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance was $1,591.

Nationwide, more than 70% of adults said the healthcare system is failing to meet their needs in at least one way.

You can read more about the study on Forbes Advisor’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets; Releases statement
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located

Latest News

The Northeast Arkansas Healthcare Coalition held a meeting on Oct. 16 at the St. Bernards...
Healthcare workers preparing for natural disasters
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Medical professions students from the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center stopped by...
Future doctors making teddy bears feel better
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Healthcare provider threatens to terminate agreement with United Healthcare