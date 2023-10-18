Arkansas ranked poorly for healthcare services, study shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study found that those seeking healthcare in Arkansas are facing barriers preventing them from doing so.

According to a study published by Forbes Advisor, Arkansas was ranked sixth among the worst states in the country for healthcare services.

The state had an overall score of 82.39, ranking the lowest on healthcare access with 59.9 and the highest on healthcare outcomes with 95.04.

Data showed there are nearly 13 primary care physicians available for every 10,000 residents in Arkansas and the average annual premium for employees in the state with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance was $1,591.

Nationwide, more than 70% of adults said the healthcare system is failing to meet their needs in at least one way.

