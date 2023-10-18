Study: Arkansas among most dangerous states to work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study ranked Arkansas as the seventh most dangerous place to work in the United States.

According to the study by Venture Smarter, Arkansas had an estimated 5.8 annual fatalities per 100,000 people, an increase of 7 percent from 2022.

Wyoming was ranked the most dangerous state to work in with an estimate of 10.4 annual deaths for every 100,000 people.

Rhode Island was found to be the least dangerous state to work in with an estimate of 1 annual death for every 100,000 people.

“It’s clear that some employees are being subjected to unsafe working conditions or are operating in a volatile environment that increases the risk of a fatal injury,” said a spokesperson for Venture Smarter. “It’s essential that workers are conscious of potential hazards and flag any concerns to their manager, but it’s also key that employers ensure the correct workplace training has been provided and completed.”

