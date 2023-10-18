Burglaries on the rise in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of break-ins in Craighead County continues to rise and law enforcement is paying closer attention as the trend moves toward consumers.

Throughout 2023, the number of vehicle break-ins has climbed, but in the past week, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has responded to five commercial and home burglaries.

Patrol Captain Jason Allen said the rise has them concerned.

“People are just stealing anything that is nailed down or not nailed down,” he said.

Allen explained the department expects things to get worse before they get better, especially with the approaching holiday season.

