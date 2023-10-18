Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have hit the ground running on the new I-555 to Highway 49 bypass project, but residents are concerned it could create issues.

“We just want to make sure that the council knows these issues are things that we face out there in that community,” Penny Newton said.

What Newton is referring to is the construction zone around her house on Pacific Drive in Jonesboro where she said they are not ready for the number of cars they are going to see.

“We hope that y’all will address the traffic issues we are going to have on Pacific,” Newton said.

The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after a request was made by Southern Construction LLC to rezone an area on the street from R-2 to RM-12.

The proposal removes the limit on how many apartments could be built, which Newton is worried about because of several new housing projects already in the works.

“It has been a rural community in our area for a long time now and the people that are building these apartments are not going to keep these apartments, they are going to build them and sell them to someone in California who won’t run them,” she said.

Along with the concerns of traffic with the bypass and new apartments, Newton is worried about the sudden boom, without plans for ditch upgrades.

She said there are going to be drainage problems.

“If they are going to build that property up three or four feet those retention ponds are not going to keep the water where it is, it is going to come up on us,” Newton said.

Councilman for Ward Dr. Anthony Coleman said with all the changes, he hopes to see some quality-of-life additions.

“I know this is one dire need we have in Ward 6 and I don’t know how that conversation has to happen or who has to have it but we need to go back and take a look,” he said.

The meeting was left off with Newton and the construction company agreeing to meet and discuss the future of what the area will look like.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets; Releases statement
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located

Latest News

Throughout 2023, the number of vehicle break-ins has climbed, but in the past week, the...
Burglaries on the rise in Craighead County
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Coastal Carolina
Harrisburg & Crowley's Ridge Academy advance to 3A Northeast volleyball final
Hodgson & Fields represent A-State at Sun Belt Men's Basketball Media Day