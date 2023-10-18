Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have hit the ground running on the new I-555 to Highway 49 bypass project, but residents are concerned it could create issues.

“We just want to make sure that the council knows these issues are things that we face out there in that community,” Penny Newton said.

What Newton is referring to is the construction zone around her house on Pacific Drive in Jonesboro where she said they are not ready for the number of cars they are going to see.

“We hope that y’all will address the traffic issues we are going to have on Pacific,” Newton said.

The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after a request was made by Southern Construction LLC to rezone an area on the street from R-2 to RM-12.

The proposal removes the limit on how many apartments could be built, which Newton is worried about because of several new housing projects already in the works.

“It has been a rural community in our area for a long time now and the people that are building these apartments are not going to keep these apartments, they are going to build them and sell them to someone in California who won’t run them,” she said.

Along with the concerns of traffic with the bypass and new apartments, Newton is worried about the sudden boom, without plans for ditch upgrades.

She said there are going to be drainage problems.

“If they are going to build that property up three or four feet those retention ponds are not going to keep the water where it is, it is going to come up on us,” Newton said.

Councilman for Ward Dr. Anthony Coleman said with all the changes, he hopes to see some quality-of-life additions.

“I know this is one dire need we have in Ward 6 and I don’t know how that conversation has to happen or who has to have it but we need to go back and take a look,” he said.

The meeting was left off with Newton and the construction company agreeing to meet and discuss the future of what the area will look like.

