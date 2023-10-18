Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
Medical helicopter called to crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis School District for alleged FOIA violations

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
At issue is more than $160,000 either missing or misused by the district.
MSHP investigating after state audit finds thousands of dollars missing or misspent by Dunklin Co. sewer dist.
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed