EXPLAINER: A look at Syngenta and its history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A recent announcement from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is prompting questions about the company whose offerings could be pushed out of the state.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the governor said Syngenta Seeds in Bay was in violation of Acts 636 and 758, prohibiting certain foreign parties from owning agricultural land in Arkansas.

Founded in 2000, the company has several locations in the country besides the one in Bay, and its corporate office is based in Switzerland.

According to Syngenta’s website, the company specializes in corn, soybean, cereal, alfalfa, and vegetable seed research. It said it strives to invest and innovate to transform the way crops are grown.

“We help farmers manage a complex set of challenges from nature and society. Our approach is to ensure that everybody wins: That farmers are prosperous, agriculture becomes more sustainable, and consumers have safe, healthy, and nutritious food,” the website stated.

Syngenta also said it plays a vital role in helping feed the world safely while taking care of the planet.

“Our ambition is to be the most collaborative and trusted team in agriculture, providing leading seeds and crop protection innovations to enhance the prosperity of farmers, wherever they are,” it said.

The 2011 Dow Jones Sustainability Index named Syngenta one of the best-performing chemical companies across the globe, according to the company.

In 2022, Syngenta sales grew 14% to $4.7 billion, a 24% increase from 2020′s $3.3 billion.

With the success however, Syngenta has undergone a slew of controversies since its inception.

In 2022, the FTC sued Syngenta and Corteva for using an illegal pay-to-block scheme to raise pesticide prices for farmers.

“By paying off distributors to block generic producers from the market, these giants have deprived farmers of cheaper and more innovative options,” the agency claimed.

Also in 2022, a group of agricultural workers sued Syngenta and Chevron, claiming they developed Parkinson’s disease as a result of exposure to herbicide paraquat, claiming both companies were aware of the link between the exposure and paraquat and a risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, but they failed to warn users.

In 2018, a settlement was approved of $1.51 billion following a class action lawsuit against Syngenta, alleging the company prematurely sold Agrisure Viptera and Duracade. The move was said to have caused between $5-7 billion in losses for U.S. corn producers after the fall of 2013.

Sanders stated the seed company will have two years to sell its assets or the state will assume control.

