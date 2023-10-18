Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

A former Heartland Mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the town she used to lead in Pemiscot County
By Michale Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A former mayor is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the town she used to lead in Pemiscot County.

Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.

According to court documents, Roach is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the town of Holland during her time as acting mayor.

Investigators allege Roach failed to deposit more than $66,000 in utility payments and property taxes between 2018 and April 2021.

They also say she made large cash deposits into her personal account totaling more than $66,000.

On Monday, October 16, Roach pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

A case review is scheduled for later in October.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Kennett proclaimed Nov. 3 as “Sheryl Crow Day,” a day to celebrate the musician who has...
Kennett to honor singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow
Arkansas State women’s golf wins 2023 Lady Red Wolves Classic
A look of one of the many different trash bins you can find in Kennett.
Kennett moves to take over trash service
At issue is more than $160,000 either missing or misused by the district.
MSHP investigating after state audit finds thousands of dollars missing or misspent by Dunklin Co. sewer dist.
In a 5-4 vote, members voted to block Kenneth Crow from pursuing a hazard mitigation plan on...
Fulton County Quorum Court blocks judge from creating emergency plan