Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Former MPD officers file motion to dismiss $550M Tyre Nichols civil lawsuit

Former MPD officers, Preston Hemphill (shown in the picture) and Dewayne Smith, both filed...
Former MPD officers, Preston Hemphill (shown in the picture) and Dewayne Smith, both filed motions to dismiss the multi-million dollar law suit.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Police officers Preston Hemphill and Dewayne Smith want a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit filed by the mother of Tyre Nichols dropped.

They claim Nichols’ mother did not have the right to file her civil lawsuit.

The motions to dismiss also claim that both men should be immune from liability because they were government employees.

Neither Hemphill nor Smith were criminally charged in Nichols’ death.

Smith was able to retire in lieu of termination. Memphis police say Smith violated policies of neglect of duty, unauthorized public statements, and compliance with regulations.

Those administrative charges were filed on February 22, and Smith was due for a hearing on March 2.

Smith did not appear at the hearing due to his retirement a day prior.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced on May 2 that he will not charge former MPD officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ death.

Mulroy says Hemphil was not present for the traffic stop when the other five former officers pulled Nichols out of the vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis School District for alleged FOIA violations
Poplar Bluff police are looking for the driver of this red SUV in connection with a hit-and-run...
Poplar Bluff police looking for driver after child hit by vehicle
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County

Latest News

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Medical helicopter called to crash
The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after...
Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass