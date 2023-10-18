Former MPD officers file motion to dismiss $550M Tyre Nichols civil lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Police officers Preston Hemphill and Dewayne Smith want a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit filed by the mother of Tyre Nichols dropped.

They claim Nichols’ mother did not have the right to file her civil lawsuit.

The motions to dismiss also claim that both men should be immune from liability because they were government employees.

Neither Hemphill nor Smith were criminally charged in Nichols’ death.

Smith was able to retire in lieu of termination. Memphis police say Smith violated policies of neglect of duty, unauthorized public statements, and compliance with regulations.

Those administrative charges were filed on February 22, and Smith was due for a hearing on March 2.

Smith did not appear at the hearing due to his retirement a day prior.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced on May 2 that he will not charge former MPD officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ death.

Mulroy says Hemphil was not present for the traffic stop when the other five former officers pulled Nichols out of the vehicle.

