Fulton County Quorum Court blocks judge from creating emergency plan

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fulton County Quorum Court voted on Tuesday evening to remain the final county in the state to not have a plan for when disaster strikes.

In a 5-4 vote, members voted to block Kenneth Crow from pursuing a hazard mitigation plan on Oct. 17.

The decision leaves Fulton County as the only county in Arkansas without plans to create a hazard mitigation plan or already have one.

A hazard mitigation plan, or HMP, helps a county understand what could affect it during a man-made or natural disaster and mitigate some issues before one strikes.

“The way the plan would’ve helped us is identifying the hazards that we face in the county and what hazards we want to mitigate first,” Crow explained.

The judge said not only does not having an HMP take away grant opportunities for the county, but it also could put lives at risk.

“We need to be prepared for hazards that are going to affect us. They are coming,” Crow said.

He urged any resident with an opinion on the HMP to reach out to their Justice of the Peace.

“We have to get the folks that see the benefit of those to get involved and let their JPs know what their wishes are,” Crow explained.

He stressed that if the HMP would hurt the county, he wouldn’t do it.

“If I thought that a hazardous mitigation plan would impede on my property rights because I’m a property owner in Fulton County, I wouldn’t touch it,” Crow added.

The judge plans to take some time before reintroducing the plan to the quorum court.

