JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was headlined by conference tournaments along with the final night of the 5A East season.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (10/17/23)

Harrisburg 3, Walnut Ridge 2 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Manila 0 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

LR Central 3, Jonesboro 0 (Volleyball)

Valley View 3, Searcy 0 (Volleyball)

Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 2 (Volleyball)

Brookland 3, Southside 0 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Wynne 3, Westside 1 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Marion 3, Batesville 0 (Volleyball - Lady Patriots 5A East champions, 14-0 conference record)

Paragould 3, West Memphis 0 (Volleyball)

Greenbrier 3, Mountain Home 2 (Volleyball)

Midland 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0 (2A East Volleyball Championship)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.