Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (10/17/23)

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was headlined by conference tournaments along with the final night of the 5A East season.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (10/17/23)

Harrisburg 3, Walnut Ridge 2 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Manila 0 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

LR Central 3, Jonesboro 0 (Volleyball)

Valley View 3, Searcy 0 (Volleyball)

Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 2 (Volleyball)

Brookland 3, Southside 0 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Wynne 3, Westside 1 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)

Marion 3, Batesville 0 (Volleyball - Lady Patriots 5A East champions, 14-0 conference record)

Paragould 3, West Memphis 0 (Volleyball)

Greenbrier 3, Mountain Home 2 (Volleyball)

Midland 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0 (2A East Volleyball Championship)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets; Releases statement
After searching for a person of interest for several hours, JPD announced shortly after 9 a.m....
Suspect, victim identified in early morning shooting
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
A judge found probable cause to charge Theodore T. Morgavan, III, with possession of a...
Man arrested after deputy finds him ‘rocking’ with stuffed animal
According to a social media post, RJ was last seen wearing pants, a yellow and green shirt, and...
Police: Missing autistic child located

Latest News

Harrisburg & Crowley's Ridge Academy advance to 3A Northeast volleyball final
Hodgson & Fields represent A-State at Sun Belt Men's Basketball Media Day
FFN Extra: Valley View HC Sean Cockrell previews Southside matchup
FFN Extra: Southside HC Kenny Simpson after Nettleton win, previews Valley View matchup