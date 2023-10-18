K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (10/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was headlined by conference tournaments along with the final night of the 5A East season.
Harrisburg 3, Walnut Ridge 2 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Manila 0 (3A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)
LR Central 3, Jonesboro 0 (Volleyball)
Valley View 3, Searcy 0 (Volleyball)
Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 2 (Volleyball)
Brookland 3, Southside 0 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)
Wynne 3, Westside 1 (4A Northeast Volleyball Semifinals)
Marion 3, Batesville 0 (Volleyball - Lady Patriots 5A East champions, 14-0 conference record)
Paragould 3, West Memphis 0 (Volleyball)
Greenbrier 3, Mountain Home 2 (Volleyball)
Midland 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0 (2A East Volleyball Championship)
