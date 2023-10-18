Kennett to honor singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - On Friday, Nov. 3, singer-songwriter and Kennett-native Sheryl Crow will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For the occasion, Crow’s hometown has found a way to honor the music icon.

Kennett proclaimed Nov. 3 as “Sheryl Crow Day,” a day to celebrate the musician who has captured hearts worldwide.

On her induction day, the city will host a celebration at the Kennett Palace Theatre on 224 1st Street starting at 6 p.m.

Jill Mobley helped organize the event and said it is expected to be a blast.

“It is super exciting. She [Crow] brings a lot of attention to our town, and she has worked tirelessly throughout her entire career to boost Kennett to have fundraisers and make donations,” she said.

The theatre will host a watch party for her induction with food and beverages along with a tent outside with something to do for the whole family.

