GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports a medical helicopter is en route to a crash on State Highway 34 east of Beech Grove.

A social media post before 7 a.m. said that the crash was “serious” and that Arkansas State Police were on the way to the crash.

**Serious Accident On Hwy 34, just east of beech Grove** Highway 34 West near Beech Grove is shut down due to a serious... Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Department - Sheriff Brad Snyder on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

K8 News will provide further information as it becomes available.

