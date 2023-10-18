Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two years ago, while Memphis area hospitals were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-time nurse with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) said it was a no-brainer to sign a commitment bonus to continue fighting on the frontlines.

Some requirements to the MLH Commitment Bonuses include:

  • Remaining in the same employment status for two years
  • Remaining in an eligible bedside, 24-7, on-call position
  • Contract nurses must work 500 hours
  • Part-time nurses must work 900 hours
  • Full-time nurses must work 1,664 hours

To this nurse’s surprise, on October 9, she said she received a letter telling her she needed to pay back the commitment bonus, as did many other nurses who signed the two-year commitment.

(Action News 5)

The nurse said she’s never called off in the past two years, except PTO, and worked overtime.

Now she said she’s being ordered to repay $14,070, minus taxes and withholding.

With no recourse, she said this is a poor way to treat healthcare heroes who serve the sick.

In a statement, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare wrote:

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare officials say nurses can pay back bonuses through checks or money orders or make arrangements to take it from their paychecks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after...
Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass

Latest News

Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer. Each year, mandatory...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation provides CWD voluntary drop-off sites
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Jonesboro’s Leadership Magnet School jumped a report card letter grade and grew in all three...
Celebrating scholastic improvement with a surprise parade for students