Oct. 18: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

It’s another chilly morning across Region 8, but not as cold as it was yesterday morning.

When the sun comes up, we will have clear skies, but clouds will start to build in by the afternoon.

A southwesterly winds will also help us warm into the mid-70s this afternoon.

A cold front will move in overnight, and a few showers are possible along the front.

Don’t expect much rain with the front or cooler air.

Temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend will be above normal for this time of year.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden arrived in Israel overnight as tension grows across the Middle East.

The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a second vote for House speaker.

The Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church approved disaffiliation for additional congregations.

Crews have hit the ground running on the new I-555 to U.S. Highway 49 bypass project in Jonesboro, but residents are concerned it could create issues.

The state of Arkansas told a Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company to sell its assets.

The city of Monette is set to hold a special election next month.

