Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 18: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s another chilly morning across Region 8, but not as cold as it was yesterday morning.

When the sun comes up, we will have clear skies, but clouds will start to build in by the afternoon.

A southwesterly winds will also help us warm into the mid-70s this afternoon.

A cold front will move in overnight, and a few showers are possible along the front.

Don’t expect much rain with the front or cooler air.

Temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend will be above normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

President Joe Biden arrived in Israel overnight as tension grows across the Middle East.

The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a second vote for House speaker.

The Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church approved disaffiliation for additional congregations.

Crews have hit the ground running on the new I-555 to U.S. Highway 49 bypass project in Jonesboro, but residents are concerned it could create issues.

The state of Arkansas told a Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company to sell its assets.

The city of Monette is set to hold a special election next month.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets; Releases statement
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis School District for alleged FOIA violations
Poplar Bluff police are looking for the driver of this red SUV in connection with a hit-and-run...
Poplar Bluff police looking for driver after child hit by vehicle
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?

Latest News

The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after...
Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass
Throughout 2023, the number of vehicle break-ins has climbed, but in the past week, the...
Burglaries on the rise in Craighead County
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Coastal Carolina
Harrisburg & Crowley's Ridge Academy advance to 3A Northeast volleyball final