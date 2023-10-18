Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Biden says Egypt’s president has agreed to open Gaza border to allow in 20 trucks with aid
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Parent threatens coaches, players with gun at youth football game, police say