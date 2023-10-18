Football Friday Night
South Alabama dominates Southern Miss 55-3 in Sun Belt Conference matchup.

Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight 100 yard receiving game.
Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight 100 yard receiving game.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Jags were coming off a 55-point performance in their win against ULM. South Alabama got out to an early three score lead thanks to three first half touchdowns from La’Damian Webb. The Jags defense held Southern Miss to just 46 yards passing and were led by Ricky Fletcher who recorded four pass breakups.

Carter Bradley became the first quarterback in school history to throw for 300 yards in five games when he finished the night completing almost 80% of his passes for 319 yards.

Webb finished with 102 yards and four touchdowns while Caulin Lacy recorded his 6th straight 100 yard receiving game as the Jags take down the Golden Eagles 55-3. With the win South Alabama moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags will be back at home on the 28th when the host the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

