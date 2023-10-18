Tensions rise after Governor Sanders is asked about lectern at news conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – It was a tense moment Tuesday after Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was questioned about a recent controversy in the state.

Toward the end of a news conference on Oct. 17 regarding action being taken against Chinese-owned Syngenta Seeds in Bay, two questions came up surrounding a lectern purchase that was made back in June 2023.

According to content partner KARK, the governor was asked about the lectern, its features and reimbursement, and details that have been at the center of the controversy.

“[The purchase] went through [the] standard protocol for our office on any purchase through the office manager and any team that was requesting the purchase to be made,” she said.

Another question was asked about why Sanders was not using the lectern during the conference. That is when she became defensive.

“Yeah, because I figure if you do, you would talk about nothing else than the important actions that we’re actually taking today,” she said. “Which, unfortunately, is not surprising, that while we are focused on things that actually impact our state and impact Arkansans the media wants to spend all of their time on things that frankly don’t.”

The moment came less than a week after an Arkansas legislative committee approved an audit of the lectern purchased by Sanders’ office, said to have cost $19,000.

