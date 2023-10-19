A-State ranks among top universities in Arkansas, report says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report ranked a Jonesboro school as one of the top universities in Arkansas.

WalletHub released its 2024 Best College and University Rankings report, comparing over 800 higher-education institutions in the United States.

The report is based on student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

Of the colleges and universities in the state, Arkansas State University was ranked number five overall.

The website said Lyon College was ranked seventh, while John Brown University was ranked first.

