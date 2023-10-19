Football Friday Night
A-State warns to keep vehicle doors locked amid series of break-ins

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University is making sure you are not the next victim of theft.

Interim Chief Communications Officer Todd Clark told K8 News on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18, that the University Police Department responded to a series of reported vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight.

He explained most of the vehicles in the campus parking lots were unlocked.

Clark advised they will be sending out reminders to those on campus to make sure they lock their doors and keep any valuables out of the vehicle.

