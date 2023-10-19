Football Friday Night
Ag agent reacts to Syngenta being forced to sell assets

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Region 8 have been using Syngenta for their chemistry work, and this could leave some farmers without crucial crop protection supplies.

Other companies such as Bayer are some of the only options left once Syngenta closes its seed research facility.

The closing is due to Syngenta violating the reporting laws put in place. The newly established office of Agricultural Intelligence will be handling investigations to ensure the safety of Arkansas farmland.

“To investigate certain foreign and prohibited foreign investments and acquisition of land within the state,” said Micah Brown with the Arkansas Ag Office.

