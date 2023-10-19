Arkansas event to provide veterans with free dental care

JONESBORO, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Delta Dental of Arkansas will provide free dental care for eligible Arkansas military veterans during its annual Operation Stand Down event.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the event will be hosted by Arkansas International College of Dentistry and coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs.

It will be held Friday, Nov. 3 in six locations including Jonesboro, Little Rock, Fayetteville, Arkadelphia, Fort Smith, and Pine Bluff.

Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling 501-682-6487. Proof of discharge papers and a DD214 will be required for verification purposes.

You can find more information about the event on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

