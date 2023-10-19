Arkansas is considered one of worst states for maternal health, CDC says

RODGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/KAIT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered Arkansas to be one of the worst states for maternal health.

Medical experts reviewed a panel of 23 women in the states who have died due to pregnancy-related causes from 2018 and 2019, according to our content partner KNWA.

The Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee found 90% of those deaths were potentially preventable.

Arkansas Perinatal Quality Collaborative is a group of hospitals around the states working together to prevent unnecessary C-sections and help keep patients safe.

Hospitals like Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith have joined the collaboration.

OBGYN Hospitalist Dr. James Smith said, “We want moms and babies to have good outcomes. We want everybody to be safe, and we need to do everything we can to eliminate those risks.”

