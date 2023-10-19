Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas rule change could allow more job opportunities for non-violent offenders

restaurant generic
restaurant generic(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas rule change could open the door to more job opportunities for non-violent offenders.

According to our content partner KATV, the Administrative Rules Committee for the Arkansas Legislative Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

During the meeting, they will vote on a rule change that would allow non-violent offenders to work in places like restaurants, groundskeeping, and maintenance in the state’s three casinos.

For more information, visit our content partner KATV website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Online rosters show 47-year-old Edward Eastwood was arrested by Izard County deputies on...
Man arrested on theft charges after leading deputies on chase
Interim Chief Communications Officer Todd Clark told K8 News on the morning of Wednesday, Oct....
A-State warns to keep vehicle doors locked amid series of break-ins
According to content partner KATV, 26 employees in Rutledge’s office in 2022 were paid more...
Former Arkansas AG Rutledge accused of overspending on staff salaries, audit reveals
It will be held Friday, Nov. 3 in six locations including Jonesboro, Little Rock, Fayetteville,...
Arkansas event to provide veterans with free dental care
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said fills of naloxone, or Narcan, prescriptions...
STUDY: Arkansas naloxone prescription fills quadrupled in 2022