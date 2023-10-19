Arkansas rule change could allow more job opportunities for non-violent offenders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas rule change could open the door to more job opportunities for non-violent offenders.

According to our content partner KATV, the Administrative Rules Committee for the Arkansas Legislative Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

During the meeting, they will vote on a rule change that would allow non-violent offenders to work in places like restaurants, groundskeeping, and maintenance in the state’s three casinos.

For more information, visit our content partner KATV website.

