Arkansas senator seeks answers as outcry over unwanted crypto mines grows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Small towns across Arkansas are becoming frustrated as unwanted cryptocurrency mining facilities are becoming their homes, but one lawmaker wants answers.

Earlier this year, Act 851 was passed at September’s legislative session, largely preventing local governments from regulating crypto mines.

One lawmaker who was against the measure was Senator Bryan King of District 28.

According to content partner KATV, King requested the repeal of Act 851, but the motion was shot down.

Since then, King has requested records pertaining to crypto mines and Act 851 from a governor’s office staff, Legislative Director Jamie Barker.

“He’s one of them that had a meeting [with county officials] here recently that I was not invited to. You know, he seems to be the one that I think needs to be the one answering questions,” King said.

However, that request was denied, as the office explained those records were exempt from Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act.

