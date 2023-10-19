Career fair looks to connect high school students with possible next steps

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Paragould got the chance to learn more about what their future might look like on Thursday.

Paragould High School hosted a career fair with both colleges and full-time employers to give students a look at the options they could have after school.

Event organizer Francesca Shearer said this year they wanted to introduce employees because not all students go to college.

“We decided to bring everybody together so there is something for everyone and it is very helpful for students to actually meet with the employers and the colleges and the recruiters,” Shearer said.

This is just the first big event for the seniors who plan on going to college. The school is also hosting a financial aid night where students and parents can learn more about the financials of a college degree.

