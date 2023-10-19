Community honors late Marked Tree fire chief

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds lined the streets in Marked Tree on Wednesday to honor a former fire chief who passed after fiercely fighting multiple forms of cancer for several years.

Jamie McCrary was not only a hero who rushed into burning homes but, he was a man that was all about his family and community.

From coaching his children in sports to watching his grandkids play, or just riding around town with friends, McCrary always had a smile on his face.

His family said they are saddened by the loss of such a great man, but more than anything they are proud of what he accomplished in such a short time.

“I feel very proud I feel honored that my brother in such a short life span did all the heroic things that he did. I am really moved by the fire department and the brotherhood of all that has go on this afternoon,” said Terry Davis, Jamie’s younger sister.

McCrary was always dedicated to his work, saving others, and ensuring the safety of his community.

“He was dedicated to his work and he always wanted to do a good job, so he went to work, made a living, and came to his family,” Davis said.

Danny Johnson worked with Jamie for years at the Marked Tree Fire Department before stepping down and recommending McCrary to take his place as fire chief.

Johnson said they worked hundreds of fires and McCrary always had his back before anyone else, putting their life on the line as a first responder.

“He would take the shirt off his back and give to a person, and he dedicated himself to the fire department and the community, you could ask him to do anything and he would be there,” Johnson said.

Clarence Parrish has been with the department for years and trained under the leadership of McCrary, He taught Parrish everything he knows about firefighting and staying safe as a first responder.

“He taught me how to hold brooders up, how to run the trucks, and how to put out fires and how to fight fires,” Parrish said.

Once at the church on Oct. 18, the pallbearers carried a bright red casket up the stairs of the First Baptist Church, where firefighters from all over and McCrary’s family could pay their final respects to a hero gone too soon.

Davis said she was so used to him being a big brother to her, but in his months, she was right there by his side caring for him with the same care he showed for her.

“He was a good big brother to me, like lately he just wanted me around, and that means a lot,” Davis said.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, followed by the burial at Marked Tree Cemetery on Highway 75 South.

