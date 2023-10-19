Crisis Intervention Team dealing with mental health emergencies around area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In response to the mental health crisis law enforcement in Craighead County is making sure they are more prepared to handle any situation.

The group gave K8 News the chance to travel with them around Thursday and look at some of the calls they responded to.

Their first call on Thursday brought them to the VA Jonesboro Outpatient Clinic where someone was having a mental health crisis.

Jeania Bryd, the CIT coordinator, said they can call veteran support agencies they work with to give them someone who understands what they are going through.

“To have a veteran there with us that can pick up the phone and call and they can come to the scene and talk to them one on one it has just been life-changing,” Bryd said.

Her partner is Kimberley Boyett who is a licensed therapist and when they get to a scene they try and talk someone down and give them that listening ear.

Depending on the situation the patient is then transferred to a local hospital, and Boyett says people really don’t understand why their services are needed.

“But you’re not hearing about there being 9 mental health calls a day and that is an average there could be days when they are stacked with more,” Boyett said.

Since the program has taken off Boyd says she is thankful that people are more open about their mental health struggles.

“People are calling now before actually completing suicide which used to, we were called to completed suicides,” Boyd said.

That awareness is now leading to the CIT officers being asked for when first responders get to a scene.

“Gosh, I would say about 70% if it is a CIT call that the person is actually asking for a CIT officer,” Boyd said.

Departments around the state are taking notes as the trainings the Craighead County is offering are completely booked for the next could months all with the goal of giving people a listening ear.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.