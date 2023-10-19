Former Arkansas AG Rutledge accused of overspending on staff salaries, audit reveals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – A legislative audit revealed former Arkansas Attorney General and current Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge paid her staff well above amounts appropriated by lawmakers.

According to content partner KATV, 26 employees in Rutledge’s office in 2022 were paid more than the designated salary for their positions, with an excess amount of $69,055.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee reported at least 29 workers exceeded their line-item salaries at more than $65,000.

Rutledge previously told auditors she believed her office was exempt from the salary requirements set by the state.

You can read the entire audit and reactions about the findings on KATV’s website.

