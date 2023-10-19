Gameday Guide: Arkansas State football vs. Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State football hosts Coastal Carolina Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. Here’s a gameday guide if you’re attending homecoming at The Vault.
Gameday Timeline
1:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City
1:00 PM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens
1:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park
2:00 PM - Parking Lots open
2:00 PM - Food trucks in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park open
3:00 PM - Members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will have candy, face painting and coloring at the A-State Athletics tent in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City
3:00 PM - Ticket booth at E1 (Southeast side of stadium) opens
3:00 PM - A-State Team Shop opens across from the International Tours ticket booth
3:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens on east side of Centennial Bank Stadium
3:30 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” and A-State Spirit Squads perform in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park
3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park
4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium
(The first 1,000 fans through Gates W2 and E1 will receive a voucher for a special edition Centennial Bank Stadium 50 Seasons Celebration poster. Vouchers can be redeemed in the fourth quarter.)
5:46 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show
5:58 PM - Howl leads the Red Wolves onto the field
5:59 PM - Coin Toss with Honorary Captains and Olympic medalists Thomas Hill and Earl Bell
6:02 PM - Kick-off
Halftime - Distinguished Alumni and Homecourt Court are introduced; Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
