Gameday Guide: Arkansas State football vs. Coastal Carolina

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Arkansas State football hosts Coastal Carolina Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. Here’s a gameday guide if you’re attending homecoming at The Vault.

Mobile Ticketing

Parking

Gameday Timeline

1:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City

1:00 PM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

2:00 PM - Parking Lots open

2:00 PM - Food trucks in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park open

3:00 PM - Members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will have candy, face painting and coloring at the A-State Athletics tent in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City

3:00 PM - Ticket booth at E1 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

3:00 PM - A-State Team Shop opens across from the International Tours ticket booth

3:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens on east side of Centennial Bank Stadium

3:30 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” and A-State Spirit Squads perform in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

(The first 1,000 fans through Gates W2 and E1 will receive a voucher for a special edition Centennial Bank Stadium 50 Seasons Celebration poster. Vouchers can be redeemed in the fourth quarter.)

5:46 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:58 PM - Howl leads the Red Wolves onto the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss with Honorary Captains and Olympic medalists Thomas Hill and Earl Bell

6:02 PM - Kick-off

Halftime - Distinguished Alumni and Homecourt Court are introduced; Homecoming King and Queen are crowned

See more gameday info here.

