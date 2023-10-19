Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying she was “taking a stand against woke nonsense,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke, anti-women” words from state government use.

Prior to signing the order, the governor called such language “demeaning to women and needs to stop.”

She cited the Arkansas Department of Health as one of the government entities that has used what she called “woke language,” like “pregnant person.”

“It’s not that they’re offensive, they’re scientifically wrong,” the governor said. “It’s not just political correctness.”

Sanders stressed that the executive order is “specific to state documents.”

