Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke, anti-women” words from state government use.(Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying she was “taking a stand against woke nonsense,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke, anti-women” words from state government use.

Prior to signing the order, the governor called such language “demeaning to women and needs to stop.”

She cited the Arkansas Department of Health as one of the government entities that has used what she called “woke language,” like “pregnant person.”

“It’s not that they’re offensive, they’re scientifically wrong,” the governor said. “It’s not just political correctness.”

Sanders stressed that the executive order is “specific to state documents.”

Gov. Sanders to Sign Executive Order

Gov. Sanders to Sign Executive Order

Posted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday, October 19, 2023

