Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas expanding to Paragould

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro announced Wednesday it is expanding to Paragould.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro announced Wednesday it is expanding to Paragould.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Habitat for Humanity announced Wednesday it’s expanding its services to Paragould.

Formerly Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, the organization will now be known as Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas.

Angy Abaunza, formerly the director of operations, will serve as the new executive director.

“It is our pleasure to continue working with Angy as the new ExecuVve Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas,” said David Hunter, Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas board president. “Her leadership, experience, and passion for serving the community will allow us to continue to fulfill our mission.”

“This expansion will provide affordable homeownership to qualified families in need in Jonesboro and Paragould,” Abaunza said. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with existing partners as well as continuing to forge new partnerships that will enhance Habitat’s impact in the community by providing accessibility to affordable homeownership and home repairs.”

Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas invites the community to attend the 13th Annual Souper Sunday hosted at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Red Wolf ConvenVon Center on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Souper Sunday is Habitat’s main fundraiser of the year.

Tickets are $15 online or at the door during the event. Come sample and vote for your favorite soup from over 20 local restaurants. The winning restaurant wins bragging rights and the coveted ladle trophy. The reigning champion restaurant is Pastaria 49 of Jonesboro.

Please contact info@habitatnea.org for more information.

