Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges

Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.(Sharp County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was arrested after he was accused of being in a fight involving a gun.

The incident report from the Cherokee Village Police Department shows that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to the report, officers were called to a fight between a group of teenagers near the Omaha Dam.

A witness told officers that Rose fired a gun and left the scene. Another witness said she heard a gunshot in the area during the time of the incident and told officers that two vehicles had left onto Keosauqua Drive.

The report stated when officers got to the home on Keosauqua Drive, a medical call had just been made for 18-year-old Autumn Hall who couldn’t breathe.

As the police advised Hall paramedics were on the way, they met Rose and asked him for the gun, but he denied having a gun.

When officers told Rose someone else had reported the gun, he eventually admitted to having it, stating he hid It under a shed out back.

Through a search, officers were able to find a CO2-compressed air pistol.

According to the report, the CO2 cartridge was in the handle of the pistol and two rounds appeared to be missing from the magazine.

The report said Rose denied pulling the gun on anyone or firing it. He claimed he put it in his vehicle to hide it during the fight.

Rose was arrested for third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hall was arrested for second-degree assault after being cleared by EMS personnel

Another person, 19-year-old Shawn Biby, was also arrested for having a failure to appear warrant out of Cherokee Village.

All three were taken to the Sharp County Detention Center.

Online jail records show Hall was released on Monday. Rose and Biby were released on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday a Craighead County seed company has two years to...
Chinese-owned Craighead County seed company told to sell assets releases statement
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze returning to Jonesboro
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

A study from Made in the USA Surrogacy found couples in the state would like to have 1.9...
Study: Next-gen Arkansas couples want fewer kids due to higher living costs
The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett, Missouri is scheduled...
2nd arson suspect in Dunklin Co. scheduled to appear in court tomorrow
The Craighead County Highway Department will be closing two county roads starting next week.
Road closures planned for hazard mitigation
Earlier this year, Act 851 was passed at September’s legislative session, largely preventing...
Arkansas senator seeks answers as outcry over unwanted crypto mines grows