Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was arrested after he was accused of being in a fight involving a gun.

The incident report from the Cherokee Village Police Department shows that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to the report, officers were called to a fight between a group of teenagers near the Omaha Dam.

A witness told officers that Rose fired a gun and left the scene. Another witness said she heard a gunshot in the area during the time of the incident and told officers that two vehicles had left onto Keosauqua Drive.

The report stated when officers got to the home on Keosauqua Drive, a medical call had just been made for 18-year-old Autumn Hall who couldn’t breathe.

As the police advised Hall paramedics were on the way, they met Rose and asked him for the gun, but he denied having a gun.

When officers told Rose someone else had reported the gun, he eventually admitted to having it, stating he hid It under a shed out back.

Through a search, officers were able to find a CO2-compressed air pistol.

According to the report, the CO2 cartridge was in the handle of the pistol and two rounds appeared to be missing from the magazine.

The report said Rose denied pulling the gun on anyone or firing it. He claimed he put it in his vehicle to hide it during the fight.

Rose was arrested for third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hall was arrested for second-degree assault after being cleared by EMS personnel

Another person, 19-year-old Shawn Biby, was also arrested for having a failure to appear warrant out of Cherokee Village.

All three were taken to the Sharp County Detention Center.

Online jail records show Hall was released on Monday. Rose and Biby were released on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

