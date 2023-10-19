Football Friday Night
Historic lows on the Mississippi River hinder barge traffic

The Mississippi River is facing historic water level lows, making the barge traffic stall.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi River is facing historic low water levels, causing barge traffic to stall.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Mississippi River could have traffic flowing again in 7-10 days due to dredging efforts, but that is still not a guarantee.

“The barges can no longer push through … it hasn’t been raining in the Midwest,” said Port of Little Rock Executive Director Bryan Day. “The low water on the Mississippi River is becoming more and more of a challenge.”

The Mississippi River at Memphis hit a historic low when it was measured at minus 11.5 feet on Sunday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They said that, if confirmed, it would beat the current record of minus 10.81 feet measured in 2022.

While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has maintained all 17 locks and dams throughout the state, Day said he is confident they will get traffic on the Mississippi River flowing soon.

“Hopefully, this shutdown is short, and we can get traffic moving again. Hopefully, we will get some rain,” he said.

You can read more about this on Talk Business and Politics’s website.

