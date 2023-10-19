Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Humane Society rescues 43 starving dogs, recovers 9 carcasses from Douglas County, Mo.

The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri;...
The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri; nine dead dogs were also recovered(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri; nine dead dogs were also recovered.

The organization tells First Alert 4 it rescued the dogs from a former commercial breeder in Douglas County. The 43 living dogs, all Shiba Inus, are severely emaciated and suffer various injuries and health conditions. The carcasses of eight dogs were also found. One dog that was rescued died shortly after.

All of the dogs are being cared for by the Humane Society in South City. A hearing will take place in Douglas County Court on November 9 to determine who has legal custody of the dogs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55
Nestled near the roaring traffic of this four-lane highway just outside Judsonia lies a small...
HOMETOWN HISTORY: The Mysterious Tale of the Unknown Baby of White County
On Thursday, Oct. 19, she responded on X, saying she was “frustrated” by Biden, who urged...
Arkansas governor ‘frustrated’ after president’s address on Israel and Ukraine war efforts

Latest News

The city of Jonesboro saw a rebound in September in its sales tax collections.
September sales tax collections rebound for Jonesboro
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting for...
ARDOT to hold public meeting for Interstate 555
Three people are behind bars after Arkansas State University police got several reports of...
Trio arrested following string of vehicle break-ins on A-State campus
We have several events going on around Region 8 this weekend.
Events happening Saturday in Region 8
Arkansas State University's homecoming has brought many visitors to town.
KAIT history maker returns for homecoming