Man arrested after authorities seize ‘record-breaking’ amount of illegal cigarettes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Tobacco Control agents arrested a Texas man after seizing what they called a record-breaking amount of illegal cigarettes.

According to our content partner KARK, Authorities arrested 35-year-old, Ali Ali Ashabi of El Paso, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 12. He faces charges of possession of untaxed tobacco and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes.

Investigators said an Ashabi was taken into custody after an ASP trooper stopped his cargo van on Interstate 40 near Carlisle.

During the stop, authorities seized more than 3,270 cartons of cigarettes valued at more than $311,000 as well as the cargo van.

Department of Finance and Administration’s Regulatory Division Administrator Trent Minne said officials believe the seizure was the largest in Arkansas.

