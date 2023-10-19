Man arrested on theft charges after leading deputies on chase

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An Oxford man is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase following accusations of theft.

According to a news release by Izard County Sheriff Charly Melton, 47-year-old Edward Eastwood was arrested by Izard County deputies on Monday, Oct. 16.

Sheriff Melton said investigator Blake Cruz and Deputy Casey Goggans responded to the Pioneer Nursing Home and Rehab in Melbourne for a theft report.

There, they met with a maintenance worker who said someone stole items out of a shed behind the building.

“The worker stated he observed an unfamiliar vehicle behind the nursing home which he described as being a white in color Ford Expedition hauling a tandem axle trailer,” Sheriff Charley Melton said.

The worker said coming back to the nursing home, they noticed the shed door flopping in the wind and realized a theft had occurred.

Melton said the deputies were able to identify Eastwood and his vehicle through security camera footage and other investigative efforts.

Officers then responded to where they believed Eastwood could be in the Oxford area.

Upon arriving, Melton said officers saw the vehicle driven by Eastwood pulling out of a driveway with a loaded trailer. That’s when a traffic stop was initiated.

“Officers made contact with Eastwood and observed an item that matched the description of reported stolen property in the back of the Ford Expedition,” he said.

Eastwood was asked to exit the vehicle, but instead, he put his vehicle in drive and sped away from the officers.

Melton said as Eastwood began to speed away, he nearly ran over an officer, who reacted by shooting at the vehicle to stop it.

Deputies then engaged in a chase with Eastwood, lasting for over 15 miles.

During the chase, he attempted to ram police officers’ vehicles five more times.

Eventually, officers were able to box Eastwood into pulling off the highway, where he abandoned the vehicle and began running on foot.

The scene where Edward Eastwood abandoned his vehicle during a 15-mile chase with Izard County deputies. (Izard County Sheriff's Office)

Eastwood surrendered to law enforcement after running about 100 feet, according to Melton.

Melton explained at the time of his arrest, Eastwood had multiple illicit narcotics as well as multiple stolen items recovered from the vehicle and trailer driven by him.

Eastwood faces charges of theft of property $5,000 or less but more than $1,000, breaking or entering, fleeing, fleeing on foot, aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth weighing two grams or more but less than 10 grams), and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (not meth or cocaine) weighing two grams or more but less than 28 grams.

