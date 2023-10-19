Football Friday Night
MoDOT statewide winter weather drill prepares for snowy road conditions

MoDOT holds the statewide winter weather drill to make sure all of the drivers and equipment are prepared when the first snow hits.
MoDOT holds the statewide winter weather drill to make sure all of the drivers and equipment are prepared when the first snow hits.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weather outside is not quite frightful yet, but that isn’t stopping the Missouri Department of Transportation from preparing for winter weather.

Even with clear roads and comfortable weather, snow plows hit the streets Thursday, October 19 for MoDOT’s statewide winter weather drill. The goal is to make sure everything and everyone is ready when the first snow of the season falls.

“It takes time to get people trained,” MoDOT District Engineer Mark Croarkin said.

That’s why they start so early.

“We’re taking people that are new at snow plowing and giving them a little bit of experience while the conditions are better,” Croarkin said.

All of that, because by the time the roads are covered in snow and ice, it’s all hands on deck. It’s easier to learn in dry conditions.

“Going really slow squaring up your blade as you’re going across a bridge to make sure you’re not throwing material off a bridge,” Croarkin said. “There’s a lot of little things like that that our experienced drivers can teach.”

District safety manager and plow driver Enos Criddle said the equipment and rules of plowing are not the only things operators deal with.

“On top of that you have the motorists who don’t realize just how bad the conditions are,” Criddle said.

He said it’s never too early to remind drivers the plows are there to help.

“If they get around us it’s not going to be better in front of us rather than behind us,” Criddle said. “So, in many cases that’s going to cause problems.”

Croarkin said another thing they do far before we see snow is recruit drivers.

“The big thing that I don’t know if everybody understands, we staff to drive the trucks we have,” Croarkin explained. “But when it snows, we need trucks 24 hours a day.”

He said the biggest challenge is always the first storm.

“Fingers crossed we get some of those learning snows that come in early and just hit portions and we’ll send people everywhere to make sure they’re trained and ready,” Croarkin said.

If you’re interested in learning to drive a plow truck, the Missouri Department of Transportation is always looking for more drivers.

Also during the drill day, drivers checked all of their equipment to make sure everything is in working order and doing that now gives them time to repair anything that needs it.

