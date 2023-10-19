Football Friday Night
Oct. 19: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We had a few showers push through the region as a cold front moved into Region 8.

Skies will clear throughout the day as drier air moves in behind the front, but temperatures will not cool off.

Most of us will climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

It will get breezy this afternoon as well, with west-northwest winds at 10-15 MPH.

The rest of the week, weekend, and the first half of next week will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Rain chances do not look to increase until the end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation at 7 p.m. on the war in Israel.

A third vote for a new House speaker is set to take place today.

The Arkansas LEARNS Act provided eligible students with state funds as vouchers to attend specific private schools. Find out about the new pushback after the first report showing its data so far was released.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to questions on a lectern purchase.

The former Arkansas Attorney General and current Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge faces criticism from the current attorney general.

Poplar Bluff police have located a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

