REPORT: Arkansas gamers rank among top cheaters in the country

Unscrambler.com found the state was the second top state in the country where players cheat the most at games. Arkansas ranked number one for searches for Xbox cheat codes.(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A study found gamers in Arkansas rank among the top cheaters in the United States.

A spokesperson from Unscrambler.com found out that Arkansas was the second top state in the country where players cheat the most at games. Arkansas also ranked number one for searches for Xbox cheat codes.

The study revealed gamers on Xbox cheat more than those who own a PlayStation 4.

The top 10 games where players use cheat codes the most in 2023 are:

  1. GTA 5
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Pokemon
  4. Starfield
  5. Age of Empires
  6. Goldeneye 007
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Fallout
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  10. The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

