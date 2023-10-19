REPORT: Arkansas gamers rank among top cheaters in the country

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A study found gamers in Arkansas rank among the top cheaters in the United States.

A spokesperson from Unscrambler.com found out that Arkansas was the second top state in the country where players cheat the most at games. Arkansas also ranked number one for searches for Xbox cheat codes.

The study revealed gamers on Xbox cheat more than those who own a PlayStation 4.

The top 10 games where players use cheat codes the most in 2023 are:

GTA 5 The Sims 4 Pokemon Starfield Age of Empires Goldeneye 007 Hogwarts Legacy Fallout The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

