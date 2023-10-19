Road closures planned for hazard mitigation

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Highway Department will be closing two county roads starting next week.

The department said it would be closing County Road 751 between County Roads 730 and 718. It will also close a portion of County Road 718 between County Roads 751 and 7182.

Crews will be performing work related to hazard mitigation.

The closures will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

The department expects the work to be finished by the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

