Son of former Arkansas governor sentenced to 10 days in jail for DWI, drug charges

The son for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 days in jail Tuesday...
The son for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 days in jail Tuesday following charges of possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated.(KATV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 days in jail Tuesday following charges of possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated.

According to our content partner, KATV, Benton County court records show 48-year-old William Asa Hutchinson III was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years probation after he pled guilty to the charges against him.

Following Hutchinson’s arrest, the Arkansas Supreme Court revoked his law license. However, the license was later reinstated due to a decision that ruled that the panel should have provided notice and held a hearing.

You can read more on KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

