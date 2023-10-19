Football Friday Night
A staple of Christmas lights lost in fire

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is closing in quickly, and before too long, people will be out and about looking at Christmas lights.

Charles Jones and his family decorate their house in Trumann every year with dozens of custom lights, drawing people from all over Region 8.

Charles and his family work months to cover their house and trees in Christmas lights to spread the Christmas spirit far and wide.

“We will take January, February, and maybe even a little bit of March off, but then after that we would be out here a night or two a week working on things and a tremendous amount of work goes into this,” said Charles Jones.

A fire destroyed the shed that housed the countless custom lights and all the equipment that made the spectacle possible.

Jones said celebrating and spreading Christmas joy is a family tradition.

“The scream in joy, and people will drive by while we are outside working and putting it up and honk their horns and wave, it brings the Christmas spirit out in people, and to me, that’s important ‘cause it honors my mom,” said Jones.

Jones said the night that his shop burned is a night that he will remember for the rest of his life.

“It was last Wednesday night and someone rang the doorbell at 10:35 to tell us the shop was on fire, and it was a very sobering moment,” said Jones.

He added that there is just not enough time to do it this Christmas, but not to worry, the staple will be back, but there are still some logistical issues to work out.

“We are absolutely going to rebuild. Right now we are still working with the insurance company and what coverage will be there,” said Jones.

