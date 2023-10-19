Football Friday Night
Stoddard Co. man sentenced for selling machine guns

A Stoddard Co. man will spend nearly two years in prison for his role in a plot to sell devices that turn AR Style rifles into fully automatic weapons
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to sell devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully automatic weapons.

41-year-old Edward Hardin was sentenced to prison on October 19 by U.S. District Judge, Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. According to a release from the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Hardin supplied his co-defendant, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden, with the devices also known as “lightning links.”

Scowden sent a message on Snapchat to a confidential informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on August 3, 2022, offering to sell a lightning link. Eight days later, she sold three of the devices for $1,500 to the informant, saying her source bought a link for $10,000 and made copies. Scowden sold three more devices on September 19, 2022 and another on October 19, 2022.

Hardin pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to distribute machine guns. Scowden pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy and three counts of transferring a machine gun. Scowden was sentenced in May to 18 months in prison.

