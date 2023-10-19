STUDY: Arkansas naloxone prescription fills quadrupled in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – New numbers show a prescription opioid overdose-reversal drug is in large demand in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said fills of naloxone, or Narcan, prescriptions quadrupled from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, content partner KARK reported.

Officials stated the number of prescriptions filled jumped from 5,575 in 2021 to 25,987 in 2022.

The ACHI said Arkansas had 637 overdose deaths in 2021, with 386 of them being opioid-related.

You can read more about the ACHI’s report on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.