STUDY: Arkansas naloxone prescription fills quadrupled in 2022

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said fills of naloxone, or Narcan, prescriptions quadrupled from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, content partner KARK reported.(Chris Joseph)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – New numbers show a prescription opioid overdose-reversal drug is in large demand in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said fills of naloxone, or Narcan, prescriptions quadrupled from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, content partner KARK reported.

Officials stated the number of prescriptions filled jumped from 5,575 in 2021 to 25,987 in 2022.

The ACHI said Arkansas had 637 overdose deaths in 2021, with 386 of them being opioid-related.

