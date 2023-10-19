Study: Next-gen Arkansas couples want fewer kids due to higher living costs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With the price of basic necessities on the rise, the thought of having children is becoming less common for newer Arkansas couples.

A study from Made in the USA Surrogacy found couples in the state would like to have 1.9 children, which is 0.1 lower than the current national average of 1.96.

The researchers stated while the decrease may seem minimal, it signifies a considerable decline when scaled to Arkansas’ population of 3.026 million.

Economists warned Americans could face multiple challenges if couples chose to have fewer children, such as a smaller labor force and a reduced overall consumer demand.

You can read more about the study on Made in the USA Surrogacy’s website.

